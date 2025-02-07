CDPH working to improve mental health of people around Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health has just partnered with The Shine Hope Company and its Hopeful Cities initiative in an effort to boost the mental health of people around Chicago.

It gives residents access to a range of tools designed to increase hope.

Shine Hope Company CEO Kathryn Goetzke and the commissioner of the Chicago Public Health Department, Dr. Olusimbo Ige, joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to talk more about it.

"As we confront the complex health challenges in our communities, we constantly seek ways to build resilience through resources and support for healing and growth," Ige said in a news release.

Goetzke's personal journey also shaped the mission.

Visit https://hopefulcities.org/unitedstates/illinois/chicago for more information.