Chicago Streets and Sanitation tow truck driver injured in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A tow truck driver for Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation was injured Thursday afternoon on the Near North Side after a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The crash happened just after noon on DLSD near Oak Street, officials said.

Video from the scene showed there was damage to at least one other car.

ABC7 was told the truck driver suffered minor injuries.

SEE ALSO | Memorial to honor Chicago tow truck driver killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run crash

A cause of the crash is still under investigation. No further information was immediately available.