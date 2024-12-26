Memorial to honor Chicago tow truck driver killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run crash

Suspect turned himself in, now facing felony charge, Waukesha County sheriff says

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Loved ones will gather Thursday to remember a Chicago tow truck driver was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Christmas Eve in Wisconsin.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Hussain Farhat, authorities said.

The crash happened around 6:41 p.m. Tuesday on the eastbound shoulder of I-94 east of Sawyer Road in Waukesha County, Wisconsin.

Farhat was loading a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of I-94 when he was struck by a blue minivan that fled the scene after the crash, the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said.

Farhat was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He worked for Yaffo Towing in Chicago, the sheriff said.

A memorial for Farhat is expected to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in Bridgeview.

The sheriff's department received a tip Wednesday about a possible suspect wanted in the hit-and-run crash, and a 39-year-old man from Wales, Wisconsin later turned himself in to police. The suspect is facing a felony charge for Hit & Run Causing Death, the sheriff said.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol continue to investigate the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

