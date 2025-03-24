Drivers pull over to help catch loose dog running on Dan Ryan Expressway: VIDEO

Chicago drivers on I-94 pulled over to help catch a loose dog that was running on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Sunday, and it was caught on video.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a crazy scene on the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday.

Drivers pulled over to catch a dog on the loose.

The dog was running scared through traffic in the cold and the rain down I-94 near 71st Street in the Greater Grand Crossing area.

Several people stopped to help the poor little pup, who was terrified, with cars weaving around him at high speeds.

"We were worried. It was really scary watching him in and out of the cars," good Samaritan Shannon Fitzgerald said. "Who knows what could have happened. It was terrifying in the moment."

Now the search is on to find the dog's owner.

He was safe Sunday night, and Saturday he' will be brought to a local veterinarian for a health check-up and to see if he's microchipped.