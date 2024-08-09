Chicago sees busy weekend with Air and Water Show, Bud Billiken Parade, more events

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has a big slate of events this weekend as the summer season begins to wind down.

From the North Side to the South Side, it's going to be a really busy weekend in the city. The Air and Water Show and the Bud Billiken Parade are both are returning to the Chicago this weekend, among other events.

The Air and Water Show began in 1959 and is one of the largest free events of its kind, with over a million spectators coming to watch the show ever year.

The show can be viewed along the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street, with North Avenue Beach as the focal point.

Kay Collier was among those who took in the rehearsal of the show on Friday that officially takes flight on Saturday.

"The large airplanes and of course the Blue Angels or Thunderbirds, depending on what year it is," Collier said.

Fan favorites, like the Navy Blue Angels and the Army parachute team, the Golden Knights, performed, among others.

"This is the hidden gem of Chicago right here," attendee DJ Jaehake said.

ABC7 Chicago will the broadcast the 95th annual Bud Billiken Parade this weekend. This year's Bud Billiken Parade theme is "95 Years of Legacy," with ABC7's Hosea Sanders serving as one of the honorary grand marshals.

The summer fun and back-to-school celebration that's part of the annual Chicago tradition will be shown in a two-hour special broadcast of the parade live on ABC7 and here on our website from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

"J-Ivy will be back out there ,and other people who have been part of Bud Billiken before are coming back, so it's a start-studded event," Chicago Defender Charities president and CEO Myiti Sengstacke-Rice said.

The festivities begin in the Bronzeville neighborhood, and everyone there is excited.

"We are on a legendary strip of 35th and King Drive," Absolutely Anything Essential owner Kenya Renee said. "On this block, we have had legends live on this block, and we are keeping up that stamina of this 35th Street corridor."

The parade and festival are happening as the neighborhood as welcomes the 12 annual Bronzeville Summer Nights celebration.

"We're celebrating the history of Bronzeville, in terms of entrepreneurship, entertainment, art, all of that," Quad Communities Development Corporation executive director Rhonda McFarland said.

