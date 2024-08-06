Chicago Air & Water Show 2024: Parking, transit, full lineup, allowed and prohibited items, and more

The show happens along the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street, with North Avenue Beach serving as show center.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Air and Water Show returns to the city this weekend.

The event began in 1959 and is one of the largest free events of its kind, with over a million spectators coming to watch the show ever year.

Herb Hunter, the "Voice of the Air and Water Show" for 36 years, will narrate the aerial choreography all weekend long.

Here's what you need to know before you go.

LOCATION, ADMISSION, TRANSPORTATION

WHEN: The Chicago Air and Water Show will be held along the lakefront from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

ADMISSION: Free

HOW TO WATCH: The show can be viewed along the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street, with North Avenue Beach as the focal point.

ACCESSIBILITY: Audio description for people who are low vision or blind is available both days through a dial-in Zoom number. The description will be available from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days. To join the Zoom meeting follow this link and enter meeting ID 825 9811 3869. More information is available from the City of Chicago here.

PARKING: There is no public parking at the beach over the Chicago Air and Water Show weekend. Millennium Park Garages offers discounted pre-purchase parking and a free shuttle from the garage to inner DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

HOW TO GET THERE: The city encourages using CTA to attend the air and water show. You can use the CTA Trip Planner to get your best route. The CTA 72 bus that normally stops at North Avenue beach will be rerouted and only go as far as North and Clark.

Supplemental bus service will be provided on the 72 North Avenue and 151 Sheridan bus routes. Buses on the 145 Wilson/Michigan Express, 146 Inner Drive/Michigan Express and 147 Outer Drive routes also have stops near the activities. You can also take the 22 Clark or 36 Broadway buses to North and Clark, within walking distance of North Avenue beach.

If you are driving or using rideshare, pickup and drop off is at the North Avenue northbound entrance to DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Use of North LaSalle will be limited to emergency management's discretion. All drop off and pick up also may be cut off due to crowds. If you are using rideshare or driving, the city recommends being dropped off away from the event and walking over.

The city encourages attendees to arrive early and stay through the end of the event if you need pick up and drop off.

CAN I WATCH ON THE WATER? Boaters can watch the show from Lake Michigan, in the "Playpen" or out on the lake as long as the avoid the show's restricted zone. That zone will be delineated by orange "Do Not Enter" buoys and patrolled by the Coast Guard, CPD and CFD.

FULL LINEUP OF PERFORMERS

Headliners include the iconic U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights this year.

Stunt pilot RJ Gritter will make his debut at the show aboard his acrobatic Decathlon 150 CS.

Trojan Phlyers will be aboard their historical North American Aviation Company T-28B aircraft.

Featured military performers include:

-U.S Navy Blue Angels flying F/A-18 Hornets.

- U.S Navy F-35C

-U.S Marine Corps F-35B

-U.S Air Force C-17

-U.S Air Force KC-135

-U.S Air Force KC-46 Pegasus

-U.S Air Force B-1B

-U.S Army Golden Knights Parachute Team

-U.S Army AH-64

-U.S Air Force/Maryland Air National Guard A-10

-U.S Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin Search & Rescue (SAR)

Civilian stunt performers include:

-RJ Gritter Decathlon Aerobatics

-Trojan Phlyers - T-28 (2-ship)

-Bill Stein Edge 540

-Kevin Coleman Red Bull Aerobatic Pilot

-Susan Dacy - Big Red Stearman Biplane

-Ed "Hamster" Hamill - Folds of Honor Biplane

WHAT SHOULD I BRING?

FOOD AND DRINK: Food vendors are located up and down the lakefront.

Attendees are welcome to bring personal coolers with water and ice, as well as their own food and drink. Bags and coolers will be subject to search.

AMENITIES: Restroom facilities are available in the North Avenue Beach House. There will also be port-a-pottys throughout the beach area.

A first aid tent will be located in the parking lot west of the North Avenue Beach House. A lost child tent will be located in the center of the LaSalle Street turnaround.

Free cooling stations will be set up at the entrance to North Avenue Beach.

OTHER: Portable radios/listening devices, hats, binoculars, chairs, sunscreen and earplugs are all allowed and encouraged. Parents are especially encouraged to bring sunscreen and earplugs for children.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Normal beach security rules apply during the Chicago Air and Water Show. As such the following items are prohibited:

BBQ grills (open flames)

Drones (personal or commercial)

Alcohol

Fireworks or explosives

Illegal substances

Weapons

Pop up tents or canopies

All flying objects such as helium balloons or kites

Flag poles

All pets, excluding service animals