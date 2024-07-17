WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 wounded in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting, Illinois State Police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 17, 2024 12:21PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday night, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting took place in the northbound lanes near Canal Street at about 8:45 p.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said one person was transported to a hospital with injuries from a gunshot.

Northbound lanes were shut down at about 10:40 p.m. as police investigated the shooting.

Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024

Further details were not immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW