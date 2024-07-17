1 wounded in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday night, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting took place in the northbound lanes near Canal Street at about 8:45 p.m.

Police said one person was transported to a hospital with injuries from a gunshot.

Northbound lanes were shut down at about 10:40 p.m. as police investigated the shooting.

Further details were not immediately available.

