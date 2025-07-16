24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago father, daughter team up to write novel, 'Daniel the Different & The Unfinished Prophecy'

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 16, 2025 5:06PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bond leads to a book between a local father and his teen daughter.

"Daniel the Different & The Unfinished Prophecy" is a fantasy novel, written by Ty Thompson and his 13-year-old daughter Vaughn.

It's an impressive length too, a little longer than the first Harry Potter novel!

Ty and Vaughn joined ABC7 Wednesday to talk about the book, how they took turns writing chapters and what it told them about their relationship.

The book is for sale on Amazon in paperback and Ebook and you can follow them on Instagram at @danielthedifferent.

