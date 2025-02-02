Our Chicago: Womens' Heart Health

CHICAGO (WLS) -- February is American Heart Month - a time to raise awareness about the number one cause of death in the U.S. of both men and women: heart disease.

Dr. Annabelle Volgman, a professor of Medicine at Rush College, joined ABC7 to talk about women's heart health.

Among women, cardiovascular disease causes one-in-three deaths, each year, according to American Heart Association. The disease kills more women than all forms of cancer combined. However, only 44% of women are aware.

"The risk factors for heart disease are rampant in the United States. High blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes, obesity, is also rising and that can contribute to heart disease," Dr. Volgman said.

According to the American Heart Association, nearly 45% of women age 20 and older are living with some form of cardiovascular disease.

Dr. Volgman said that's a result of not only obesity and high cholesterol, but also the foods we eat.

She added that any animal product can raise a person's cholesterol level.

Dr. Volgman recommends eliminating animal products as much as possible. She said exercise is important for lowering blood pressure and stress.

Breana Bagley is the current Miss Illinois, and she is also a congenital heart defect survivor.

Bagley was diagnosed with neurocardiogenic syncope, something she describes as her brain not always connecting to her hear to "remind it to pump blood."

Miss Illinoi said her mother suffered three strokes and had to relearn how to walk and talk.

"As women, I think we have an internal drive to not say that we aren't feeling well. inspiring the world to believe women and to know that we know our bodies best," Dr. Volgman said.

She explained that Rush offers affordable heart screenings for women to determine if they're at risk of cardiovascular disease.

"There is something called the coronary artery calcium score which has really been studied and validated as a great tool for us to identify who's at risk for heart attacks and strokes," the doctor explained.

