Chicago federal workers use lunch hour to rally against ICE raids, citing safety

They feel working for the government is becoming dangerous.

Chicago federal workers used their lunch hour to protest ICE raids Wednesday, citing their safety. They fear being misidentified.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Federal workers rallied Wednesday afternoon, demanding changes from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The workers want to see ICE raids end.

Some federal workers spent lunch hour sharing concerns about working in proximity to ICE, as actions by ICE agents have drawn criticism and protests.

The group, represented by their unions, rallied on Federal Plaza against ICE actions.

They say working in federal buildings puts them at risk.

"People are conflating us, and the public doesn't trust they can interact with us safely," said Colin Smalley, with the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers.

Recent arrests by ICE agents sparked protests in Chicago and other parts of the country. Some have become violent.

The arrests and deportations are a mandate from the Trump administration to get criminals out of the country.

While there are questions about who is being detained and why, some federal government employees say they fear being misidentified by the public or even ICE agents.

"The fact that they've deported citizens has me terrified," said Luis Antonio Flores, with American Federation of Labor, Local 704.

Flores said he and colleagues have been sent home early due to protests, and he says he's concerned his ethnicity could make him a target.

"As someone with a Latino name, who is also brown, it is not unreasonable to think that, if they are arbitrarily picking people up to fill this quota, they may pick me up on my way to work or on my way to lunch or on my way home," Flores said.

The lunch hour ended, and the workers returned back to their duties in their federal offices.