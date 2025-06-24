Woman charged with driving through large anti-ICE protest crowd downtown: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman is facing charges after allegedly driving through a large crowd of anti-ICE protesters two weeks ago, injuring at least one person, Chicago police said.

Officers arrested the alleged driver, 30-year-old Deirdre Kemp, on Thursday.

She is facing Aggressive Reckless Driving/Bodily Harm and Aggravated Fleeing/Bodily Injury charges, one misdemeanor count of Driving on a Suspended License, and one citation each of Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Involuntary Committed Obedience to Police Officers.

ABC7 cameras were on the scene when the incident happened on Tuesday, June 10 near Wabash and Monroe around 6:15 p.m.

Heather Blair, the 66-year-old Chicago woman who was injured, said she and her husband were toward the rear of the demonstration that night when they saw the car speeding toward them.

SEE ALSO | Car speeds through large crowd of anti-ICE protesters blocking downtown streets: VIDEO

In a matter of seconds, Blair says she was on the ground, dazed.

"I was feeling pain in my arm and just like 'What happened?'" Blair said.

She says in those frantic moments, she does not remember if she was actually hit by the car or fell over in the pandemonium of the moment.

"The next thing I know, people are carrying me to the sidewalk and calling an ambulance," Blair said.

Blair said the Chicago Fire Department took her to the nearby Northwestern Memorial Hospital in an ambulance for treatment.

"They put me in a collar because I struck my head; so, they wanted to make sure my spine and brain were OK," Blair said.

Blair suffered scrapes to her face and says she fractured her left arm in the chaos.

Kemp was ordered detained at her initial court appearance on Friday. She is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

