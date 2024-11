Chicago firefighters battle fire on top of Loop high-rise

Chicago firefighters battled a fire on top of a Loop high-rise on Randolph Street Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cell phone video from shows flames shooting from the roof of a Loop high-rise Tuesday night.

The fire started at around 8:30 p.m. on the roof of the building at 8 East Randolph Street, authorities said.

Firefighters put the fire out and no injuries were reported.

There's no word yet on what caused that fire.

The building houses a Walgreen's store, condos, apartments and the Joffrey Ballet.