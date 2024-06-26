Chicago Fire Department facing paramedic shortage, union says: 'We are close to a crisis point'

The Chicago Fire Department is facing a shortage of paramedics while first responders are working under no contract, firefighter union officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department celebrated new paramedics at a graduation last week, but some officials inside the department say it's not enough.

Matt Clohessy is a Paramedic in Charge for Ambulance 10 on Chicago's West Side. He said he and other PICs are often asked to work on their days off.

"We need more ambulances. We need more help out there," Clohessy said. "Although we have great jobs, we are super lucky to work here... some days in the summer I'll have 37-39 runs under my belt by the time it's time to go home."

Anthony Snyder is also a Paramedic in Charge in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

"We are close to a crisis point," Snyder said.

Clohessy and Synder are also officers for the Chicago Firefighters Union.

"Whether you are tired or not, somebody's got to work those things," Snyder said. "They are being asked over and over and over, these extra shifts."

The city's firefighters and paramedics have worked for three years without a new contract. While those discussions are ongoing, union officials are urging for more pay for paramedics to take on supervisory roles. They are also simply asking for more paramedics.

Chicago Firefighters Union President Patrick Cleary said timely patient care could be in jeopardy.

"Mom has a heart attack, you call for an ambulance. You will hear OEMC saying 'Are there any ambulances available? No ambulances available,'" Cleary said.

The city, which negotiates the firefighters contract, has not responded to ABC7's request for a comment.

Firefighters plan to make their appeal for help more public at a march on Michigan Avenue during the NASCAR Street Race July 6.