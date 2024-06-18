Chicago Fire Department welcomes new class of first responders

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city celebrated its newest first responders on Tuesday.

The Chicago Fire Department welcomed 92 new firefighter EMTs and 49 paramedics in a joint graduation ceremony at Navy Pier.

"Our city is better today than it was yesterday because of your promise to be there when people need you the most," Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson was in attendance of the event. Johnson addressed the graduating class.

Multiple awards were given to the firefighters who earned the recognition during their time at the academy.

To see requirements to join CFD, click here.