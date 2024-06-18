WATCH LIVE

Chicago Fire Department welcomes new class of first responders

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 18, 2024 5:01PM
Chicago Fire Department welcomes newest graduating class
The Chicago Fire Department welcomed 92 new firefighter EMTs and 49 paramedics.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city celebrated its newest first responders on Tuesday.

The Chicago Fire Department welcomed 92 new firefighter EMTs and 49 paramedics in a joint graduation ceremony at Navy Pier.

"Our city is better today than it was yesterday because of your promise to be there when people need you the most," Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson was in attendance of the event. Johnson addressed the graduating class.

Multiple awards were given to the firefighters who earned the recognition during their time at the academy.

To see requirements to join CFD, click here.

