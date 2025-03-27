CFD firefighters using homes slated for demo ahead of CTA Red Line extension to train

Chicago firefighters are using Roseland homes near 113th and Princeton, slated for demolition for the CTA Red Line extension, to train.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some homes about to be torn down in Chicago became a training ground for firefighters Thursday morning.

It was the largest one-time access to properties for training purposes in Chicago Fire Department history and a unique opportunity to train for real-life situations.

Firefighters used unoccupied homes slated for demolition for the CTA's Red Line extension project.

Chicago firefighters and firefighter candidates got rare on-the-job training before the Roseland homes near 113th Street and Princeton Avenue are torn down.

"What's even more remarkable is that this initiative cost nothing to CFD. I mean absolutely nothing," CFD Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said.

The CTA acquired over 60 properties to build the 5.5-mile Red Line extension from 95th Street to 130th Street.

Before contractors take a wrecking ball to the properties, CFD is using 38 of them for training purposes.

"To conduct real-world training in actual buildings, helping us enhance our ability to operate safely and effectively at fire scenes," Nance-Holt said.

"It's very important to us and very important to the community and very important to CFD members," said Michael Lopina, CTA fire and life safety marshal.

Firefighters conducted search-and-rescue drills; went through mayday scenarios, where firefighters are trapped inside; and pulled down ceilings and walls.

While there were no actual fires, theatrical smoke was used for maximum effect.

"CFD's first training took place in December 2024, and since then, over 1,000 of our firefighters have had a chance to train at these Red Line extension homes," Nance-Holt said.

The CTA says the fire department is allowed to continue using the properties over the next three to six months, until they're torn down.