LIVE | Firefighters battle building fire in Chicago Lawn, video shows; CTA reroutes area busses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters battled a building fire on the city's Southwest Side on Thursday.

The fire began before 5 a.m. at a building on 63rd Street and California Ave in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

ABC7 crews were at the scene showing as firefighters battles the flames amid sub-freezing temperatures.

CTA rerouted #63 63rd Street busses around the area as crews worked to stop the flames.

No word on injuries yet.

This is a developing story.