Firefighters battle massive apartment fire in East Garfield Park, video shows

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters battled a massive apartment fire on the city's West Side.

The fire happened at an apartment complex near Wilcox Street and Francisco Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Video shows as flames take over the apartment and black smoke fills the air.

The Chicago Fire Department has not released information regarding the fire.

Is it unknown if any injuries were reported. It is also unknown what caused the fire.