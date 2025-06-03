24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago Fire announce plans for new South Loop soccer stadium

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 11:13AM
Tuesday, June 3, 2025 11:13AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Football Club have announced they are building a new stadium in the South Loop, the team announced Tuesday.

Chicago Fire owner Joe Mansueto said the new stadium will be privately funded and located at Roosevelt and the Chicago River.

Mansueto said the stadium is expected to open in the spring of 2028.

Rendering of a proposed new Chicago Fire soccer stadium.
Rendering of a proposed new Chicago Fire soccer stadium.

"But this project is more than just a stadium. It's a space for fans of all ages, backgrounds and neighborhoods to come together and celebrate the beautiful game - right in the heart of our city. It's about investing in Chicago, not just on match days, but every day as a committed community partner," Mansueto said.

The Chicago Fire currently play their home games at Soldier Field.

