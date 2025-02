Funeral home damaged by fire in South Austin, video shows

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A funeral home on the West Side was damaged by an overnight fire, video shows.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at about 5:45 a.m. near Cicero Avenue and Van Buren in the South Austin neighborhood.

Video showed heavy smoke damage left at Fountain Jordan Shepard Funeral Home Inc.

The Chicago Fire Department was at the scene investigating.

So far, officials have not released any information regarding the fire.