1 killed in Grand Crossing apartment fire, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed after an apartment fire in the Grand Crossing neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police and firefighters responded at about 2:18 a.m. to the fire in the 7100-block of South Rhodes Avenue.

The fire was brought under control but a 32-year-old man pulled from the building by firefighters was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

