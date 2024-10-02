Man found dead in Marquette Park home, Chicago Fire Dept. says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found dead on the city's Southwest Side on Wednesday.

Chicago firefighters first responded to a fire in the 2400 block of West 69th Street and Artesian Avenue.

It is unknown at what time or how the fire started. The Chicago Fire Department responded around 7:30 a.m.

Chicago fire officials later confirmed a man was found dead at the scene. However, firefighters said it was not a fire death.

Chicago police will continue the investigation.

No other information was availble.