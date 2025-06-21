Man killed in garage fire on Far South Side, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a fire Saturday on the city's Far South Side.

A garage fire broke out in the morning in the 10900 block of South Buffalo Avenue in the East Side neighborhood, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

An adult man, whose age was not yet known, was found at the the scene of the fire and was initially reported to be in critical condition. CFD later confirmed the man died.

His identity has not yet been released.

No further information was available as CFD said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.