Massive emergency response to fire at restaurant in the Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a massive emergency response Wednesday in the Loop after a restaurant caught fire during the evening rush.

The fire happened at 17 North Wabash, between Washington and Madison. Parts of the Loop filled with smoke as the fire burned.

Several CTA lines were impacted as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

An employee of Wilma's Famous BBQ & Tavern told ABC7 that a small fire started in their kitchen before smoke quickly spread.

ABC7 cameras captured the moments when firefighters were rushing in with hoses and fans to battle the smoke and flames on the second floor of the building.

The fire broke out during the busy dinner rush around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the restaurant on Wabash and Madison in the Loop, creating a massive fire response under the "L" tracks.

Fire officials said a couple people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation but are expected to be okay.

Employees continued to air out the building for hours.

CTA officials said the nearby Brown, Pink, Green and Orange line trains had some delays due to the fire.

ABC7 reached out to the owner of the restaurant for comment, but have not heard back.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

