Man dies after being found at Little Village fire, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man died after police said they found him unresponsive in front of a building on the Southwest Side of Chicago, police said.

Police said they responded to a call of a fire in front of a building on Monday at about 11 p.m. at 26th and Pulaski.

The Chicago Fire Department was already extinguishing the fire when they found an unresponsive man with severe burns.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Chicago police said he was 40 years old.

CPD Area Four detectives are investigating the circumstances of the deadly fire.

No other information was released.

