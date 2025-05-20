24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man dies after being found at Little Village fire, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, May 20, 2025 12:00PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man died after police said they found him unresponsive in front of a building on the Southwest Side of Chicago, police said.

Police said they responded to a call of a fire in front of a building on Monday at about 11 p.m. at 26th and Pulaski.

The Chicago Fire Department was already extinguishing the fire when they found an unresponsive man with severe burns.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Chicago police said he was 40 years old.

CPD Area Four detectives are investigating the circumstances of the deadly fire.

No other information was released.

