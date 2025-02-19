Chicago firefighters battle apartment fire in Gresham, video shows

Chicago firefighters battled an early fire on 88th Street in Gresham on Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Firefighters battled an apartment blaze amid subfreezing temperatures on Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at an apartment building at 88th Street near Throop Street in the Gresham neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Officials said the part of the building that caught fire was vacant, however, the blaze damaged utilities and displaced other tenants.

CFD said the Red Cross was assisting those affected by the building fire.

No injuries were reported.

It is unknown what caused the fire.