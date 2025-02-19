24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago firefighters battle apartment fire in Gresham, video shows

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, February 19, 2025 1:53PM
Firefighters battle apartment fire on West Side: CFD
Chicago firefighters battled an early fire on 88th Street in Gresham on Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Firefighters battled an apartment blaze amid subfreezing temperatures on Wednesday morning.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The fire happened at an apartment building at 88th Street near Throop Street in the Gresham neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Officials said the part of the building that caught fire was vacant, however, the blaze damaged utilities and displaced other tenants.

CFD said the Red Cross was assisting those affected by the building fire.

No injuries were reported.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW