Chicago firefighters battle blaze at funeral home in South Austin

Chicago firefighters battled a blaze at Corbin Colonial Funeral Chapel in South Austin on Madison Street on Wednesday morning.

Chicago firefighters battled a blaze at Corbin Colonial Funeral Chapel in South Austin on Madison Street on Wednesday morning.

Chicago firefighters battled a blaze at Corbin Colonial Funeral Chapel in South Austin on Madison Street on Wednesday morning.

Chicago firefighters battled a blaze at Corbin Colonial Funeral Chapel in South Austin on Madison Street on Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters battled an early morning blaze on the city's West Side on Wednesday morning.

Chopper 7 captured as multiple fire trucks worked to put out flames at the Corbin Colonial Funeral Chapel in the city's South Austin neighborhood.

As firefighters worked, officials shut down Madison Street between Laramie and Central.

It was not immediately known when the fire started. However, by 6 a.m. firefighters said the fire was out.

No injuries were reported. It was unclear how the fire started.

