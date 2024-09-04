WATCH LIVE

Chicago firefighters battle blaze at funeral home in South Austin

Stephanie Wade Image
ByStephanie Wade WLS logo
Wednesday, September 4, 2024 11:12AM
Chicago firefighters battle early morning blaze in South Austin
Chicago firefighters battled a blaze at Corbin Colonial Funeral Chapel in South Austin on Madison Street on Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters battled an early morning blaze on the city's West Side on Wednesday morning.

Chopper 7 captured as multiple fire trucks worked to put out flames at the Corbin Colonial Funeral Chapel in the city's South Austin neighborhood.

As firefighters worked, officials shut down Madison Street between Laramie and Central.

It was not immediately known when the fire started. However, by 6 a.m. firefighters said the fire was out.

No injuries were reported. It was unclear how the fire started.

