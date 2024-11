Chicago firefighters battling fire at apartment building in Roscoe Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are battling a fire Wednesday at an apartment building on the city's Northwest Side.

The fire broke out at a building in the 1900 block of West School Street in Roscoe Village, CFD officials said.

Large flames could be seen coming out of the building, which has multiple apartment units, witnesses told ABC7.

No injuries have been reported.

Chicago firefighters remain at the scene battling the flames.