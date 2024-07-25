Chicago Firehouse Restaurant's chef shares peach, tomato salad recipe on Cooking Up A Storm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A historic Chicago firehouse, transformed into an upscale dining experience offer a delicious summer menu.

The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant, located at 14th and Michigan, now serves fresh Midwest produce, fish flown in daily and perfect meats.

Executive Chef Oscar Montesinos joined ABC7 Chicago's Tracy Butler to share the recipe for their top selling salad on Cooking Up A Storm.

The following recipe serves six.

Heirloom Tomato & Peach Salad with Homemade Ricotta Cheese

Ingredients:

- 1 teaspoon shallots, finely minced

- 1.5 tablespoons sherry vinegar

- teaspoon Dijon Mustard

- 2 teaspoons honey

- c extra virgin olive oil

- 1 lb. heirloom tomatoes, sliced

- 1 lb. peaches, sliced

- 1 pint cherry tomatoes (preferably mixed colors), halved

- 1 cup cucumbers, sliced

- Half a cup of tropea onions (or red onions), thinly sliced

- Half a cup of basil leaves, roughly torn

- Fourth of a cup of Italian parsley leaves

-1/2 cup chili and lime seasoned chickpea snacks (often found in Latin grocery stores)

- fresh black pepper

- Maldon sea salt (or other good quality, flaky sea salt)

- 3/4 cup homemade ricotta (See recipe below)

Steps:

1.) In a small mixing bowl combine the minced shallots and sherry vinegar. Let this sit for 15 minutes.

2.) Whisk in the Dijon mustard and honey until well combined.

3.) Slowly drizzle the olive oil into the mixing bowl while continuing to whisk.

4.) Add this dressing as well as the heirloom tomatoes, peaches, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, basil & parsley leaves and chickpea snacks to a large mixing bowl. Season to taste with Maldon Salt and freshly ground black pepper and gently toss until combined.

5.) Using a spoon, spread the ricotta cheese onto a a large plate or platter so that it covers it evenly. Spoon the salad over the top of the ricotta and serve.

Homemade Ricotta Cheese (Makes 1.5 cups)

- Fourth of a cup of fresh-squeezed Lemon Juice

- 4 cups Whole Milk

- 3/4 cup Heavy Cream

1.) Place the milk and cream in a non-reactive pot heat slowly over low heat. Stir often with a rubber spatula to prevent scorching.

2.) Using a thermometer, bring the milk and cream to 200 degrees F.

3.) Turn off heat and stir in lemon juice. Let the pot sit for 1o to 15 minutes at room temperature or until it is cool enough to handle.

4.) Line a colander with cheese cloth and set it in the sink. Pour the mixture through it.

5.) Next place the colander on top of a wide mixing bowl so that any remaining whey will drain directly into the bowl. Move the bowl and colander to the refrigerator and to continue draining overnight.

6.) The next day remove the ricotta from the cheese cloth and store in a covered container in the refrigerator until ready to use.

