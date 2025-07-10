Rogers Park Taco Crawl to feature 22 restaurants

The annual Rogers Park Taco Crawl will feature two routes with 11 restaurants each on July 17. It is a staple among Chicago food events in the city.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Rogers Park Taco Crawl is back for another year. It's coming up on July 17.

The event features 22 restaurants on two different routes along North Clark Street.

Sandi Price is the Executive Director of the Rogers Park Business Alliance. She joined ABC7 on Wednesday to talk more about the event.

Price shared what's new with the taco crawl this and how it celebrates the culture of the new Camino Clark Mexican Cultural District.

The Rogers Park Taco Crawl is next Thursday, July 17, from 3 to 7 p.m. There are two routes to choose from. Tickets are $25 each.

More information can be found at rpba.org.