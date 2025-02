Chicago-founded skin care company creates organic products

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We've been highlighting black owned businesses in Chicago and all week we have been talking about these cold temperatures and protecting your skin!

Shaun and Jahari Rose who created Nature's Dezzert , an organic shea butter line joined ABC7 Thursday morning to talk about what made them start the product line, how important it is for people to have skin regimens and what makes their products different.

For more information, visit naturesdezzert.com.