Chicago GhanaFest 2025 canceled, organizers say

Chicago GhanaFest 2025, which is normally held in July on the South Side, has been canceled for financial reasons, the Ghana National Council says.

Chicago GhanaFest 2025, which is normally held in July on the South Side, has been canceled for financial reasons, the Ghana National Council says.

Chicago GhanaFest 2025, which is normally held in July on the South Side, has been canceled for financial reasons, the Ghana National Council says.

Chicago GhanaFest 2025, which is normally held in July on the South Side, has been canceled for financial reasons, the Ghana National Council says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The music, food and culture of GhanaFest will not be on display in Chicago this year.

The Ghana National Council announced Monday that, after 36 years, GhanaFest is canceled.

It was set to happen on the South Side in July.

Organizers say the decision was made because of financial reasons.

SEE ALSO: Chicago Cinco de Mayo Parade canceled over Trump immigration policy fears, organizers say

"This difficult decision comes in light of recent unforeseen circumstances that are beyond our control, which have significantly impacted the budgeting and pricing for this beloved event," a news release said.

The Ghana National Council says it hopes to bring back the celebration in the future.

"We sincerely appreciate the unwavering love and support the community has shown for GhanaFest over the years. This festival has always been a remarkable opportunity for unity and connection," the release said.