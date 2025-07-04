Griffin Museum of Science and Industry launches new 'Art of X-rays' exhibit

Chicago's Griffin Museum of Science and Industry is launching its new "Beyond the Surface: The Art of X-rays" exhibit.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An interesting new exhibit opened Thursday at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry.

It is called "Beyond the Surface: The Art of X-rays."

The exhibit is giving a look inside many ordinary and extraordinary objects, including artifacts from the museum.

ABC7 was joined by Griffin MSI head curator, Dr. Voula Saridakis, on Thursday.

Dr. Saridakis spoke about what guests can expect from this exhibit, how X-raying museum artifacts helped them learn more about items in the collection, and how art and science intersect in the exhibit.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

The exhibit runs at the Griffin MSI through the fall.