Patel Brothers grocery store chain celebrating 50 years

The Patel Brothers, an iconic Indian grocer, first opened in Chicago on Damen and Devon in 1974.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local grocer celebrating 50 years in the city and they're making Chicago Proud.

The Patel Brothers, an iconic Indian grocer, first opened on Damen and Devon in 1974.

Now, there are 52 stores nationwide. It's one of the largest grocery chains in the country!

Swetal Patel, a partner at Patel Brothers, joined ABC7 to talk about how his dad and uncle got things going and their recipe for success.

Patel also spoke about the items they sell the most of and what's next for the chain.