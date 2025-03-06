Chicago Heights crematory shut down after over 100 bodies found improperly stored in trailers

Chicago Heights crematory on East 11th Street has bene shut down after over 100 bodies were found improperly stored in trailers.

Chicago Heights crematory on East 11th Street has bene shut down after over 100 bodies were found improperly stored in trailers.

Chicago Heights crematory on East 11th Street has bene shut down after over 100 bodies were found improperly stored in trailers.

Chicago Heights crematory on East 11th Street has bene shut down after over 100 bodies were found improperly stored in trailers.

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban crematory was shut down after over 100 bodies were found improperly stored in trailers.

Officials say bodies were found in sheets and bags in trailers at Heights Crematory, in Chicago Heights. The facility cremates remains sent to them by funeral homes.

An investigation by the Illinois Comptroller's Office, which oversees crematories and funeral homes, began late last month, after state regulators received a complaint from the Illinois Funeral Directors Association following a tip from a concerned citizen.

The state shut down the crematory, located in the 200-block of East 11th Street.

The operator has been ordered not to receive any new remains, while being directed to cremate remains already in their possession under the supervision of state regulators.

Authorities say of the roughly 100 remains on-site, 23 still remain at the facility as of Thursday.

Investigators still have access to the site.

RELATED: 18 decomposed bodies found in Georgia funeral home; families share heartbreak

It was anything but business as usual Thursday, as Heights Crematory remains idle and under investigation.

Neither the crematory's operator, Clark Morgan, nor anyone from Heights Crematory responded to requests for comment.

A funeral services director, who asked not to be identified, did know about the investigation, and came to pick up remains, but was turned away Thursday afternoon and told to come back later.

"I've been with the company for, doing business with them, for over 20 years; so, I've never had any problems with them. So, this is shocking, very shocking," the director said.

Although state authorities have contacted the funeral homes that sent remains there, families of the deceased may just be learning of the investigation.

Any family members who may have questions or concerns can contact the Illinois Comptroller's Office toll-free number, 877-203-3401.

State regulators say their investigation into Heights Crematory is far from over.

The business faces tens of thousands of dollars in fines, and could lose its license to operate.