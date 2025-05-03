Chicago to honor 'Godfather of Steppin' with street dedication in West Pullman

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A street in Chicgago's West Pullman neighborhood will be dedicated to honor Sam Chatman, known as "The Godfather of Steppin'."

He is also the father of ABC7 anchor Samantha Chatman.

On Saturday, the Chicago community will his influence and cultural legacy at the Visions Odeum & Events.

Samantha will host the event along with house music icon Farley "Jackmaster" Funk and 21st Ward Alderman Ronnie Mosley.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the corner in the parking lot of the event center at 119th and Loomis Street.

