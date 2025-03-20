Chicago-area high school boys basketball teams celebrate state championships

Hope Academy coach Ronny Fields was star high school player, now wins first state title as a coach

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There were multiple celebrations Thursday for a number of Chicago-area high school basketball teams after winning state championships over the weekend.

For one team, it was extra special for their coach as well.

It's been a busy week of celebrating for Chicago-area high school boys basketball teams. All four state division titles were won by teams from the Chicago area, including Hope Academy on the Near West Side.

It may have been the shot of the season, a three-quarter court buzzer beater in the state semi-final game. But for Hope Academy star Tyjuan Hunter, actually winning the state championship was more important. He and his teammates celebrated that title Thursday.

It was the trophy their well-known coach never won as one of the best players in state history. Ronny Fields played at Farragut High School in the mid-90s. He was introduced by Illinois Secretary of State and former high school star Alexi Giannoulias.

"If you played basketball in high school in Illinois and around the country, you wanted to be Ronny Fields, because he was the biggest mega-star Chicago hoops had ever seen," Giannoulis said.

This is the second year Fields has coached the small private school on the West Side.

"They probably tired of hearing about my history and what I've done," Fields said. "They creating their own history right now."

"Him being a big star, he knows how to deal with the big pressure moment," Hunter said.

Dyett High School in Washington Park also dealt with the pressure, winning the state 4A title, which was almost closed because of low enrollment a decade ago. The team celebrated with Mayor Brandon Johnson Thursday afternoon at City Hall.

DePaul College Prep in Roscoe Village won the 3A championship, though the celebration is on hold while they are on spring break.

In west suburban Lisle, Benet Academy is celebrating the state 4A championship with a huge pep rally of their own. It's a moment players will always remember.

"It's like something I can only dream," said Jayden Wright with Benet Academy. "It doesn't seem real."

Hope Academy will try to repeat the state championship, but because of their success, they are moving up to class 2A next season.