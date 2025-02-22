24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago inspector general alleges obstruction by city's law department

ByRamona Meadors WLS logo
Saturday, February 22, 2025 5:08PM
Chicago inspector general alleges obstruction by city's law department
Deborah Witzburg, Chicago's inspector general, is now calling on the city council to protect her office from outside interference.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's inspector general is now calling on the city council to protect her office from outside interference.

In a memo released earlier this month, Deborah Witzburg accused the city's Department of Law of repeatedly and intentionally interfering in investigations.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The document alleges that law department "selectively acts in opposition to OIG's investigative work when OIG's work may result in embarrassment or political consequences to City leaders."

In response, city council introduced legislation that would codify the inspector general's independence, and ban the law department's tactics of interference in investigations. However, a measure was quickly introduced to delay the ordinance.

Better Government Association Senior Policy Analyst Geoffrey Cubbage visited ABC7 to break down the accusation's in the memo.

You can read that full report here.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW