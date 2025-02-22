Chicago inspector general alleges obstruction by city's law department

Deborah Witzburg, Chicago's inspector general, is now calling on the city council to protect her office from outside interference.

Deborah Witzburg, Chicago's inspector general, is now calling on the city council to protect her office from outside interference.

Deborah Witzburg, Chicago's inspector general, is now calling on the city council to protect her office from outside interference.

Deborah Witzburg, Chicago's inspector general, is now calling on the city council to protect her office from outside interference.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's inspector general is now calling on the city council to protect her office from outside interference.

In a memo released earlier this month, Deborah Witzburg accused the city's Department of Law of repeatedly and intentionally interfering in investigations.

The document alleges that law department "selectively acts in opposition to OIG's investigative work when OIG's work may result in embarrassment or political consequences to City leaders."

In response, city council introduced legislation that would codify the inspector general's independence, and ban the law department's tactics of interference in investigations. However, a measure was quickly introduced to delay the ordinance.

Better Government Association Senior Policy Analyst Geoffrey Cubbage visited ABC7 to break down the accusation's in the memo.

You can read that full report here.