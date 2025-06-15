Our Chicago: The city's James Beard Award nominees

Best Chef Great Lakes nominees include Chris Jung and Erling Wu-Bower with Maxwell's Trading, Thai Dang from Haisous and Noah Sandoval from Oriole.

Best Chef Great Lakes nominees include Chris Jung and Erling Wu-Bower with Maxwell's Trading, Thai Dang from Haisous and Noah Sandoval from Oriole.

Best Chef Great Lakes nominees include Chris Jung and Erling Wu-Bower with Maxwell's Trading, Thai Dang from Haisous and Noah Sandoval from Oriole.

Best Chef Great Lakes nominees include Chris Jung and Erling Wu-Bower with Maxwell's Trading, Thai Dang from Haisous and Noah Sandoval from Oriole.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On June 16, The James Beard Awards, held right here in Chicago, will recognize exceptional talent in the culinary arts.

And it is no surprise that in a city known for its food, there are four Chicago chefs, one bar and a restaurant nominated for awards.

Kumiko in the Fulton River District is nominated for Outstanding Bar.

There are three nominees for Best Chef Great Lakes: Chris Jung and his partner, Erling Wu-Bower, from Maxwell's Trading in West Town, Thai Dang from Haisous in Pilsen and Noah Sandoval from Oriole in the Fulton River District.

And finally, Galit in Lincoln Park is up for Outstanding Restaurant, nationwide.

Jung says "it's a complete honor" to be nominated.

On June 16, The James Beard Awards, held right here in Chicago, will recognize exceptional talent in the culinary arts.

"For me, it's my first time ever being nominated. So, kind of a whirlwind. Also, just something that I've been looking forward to my whole career that I could possibly get to one day. And, I can't believe it's here," Jung said.

While a nomination is an honor for the chef, Thai Dang from Haisous says he thinks a nomination helps drive business to the restaurant.

"But I think it's mostly, I feel it's for my team. And what Danielle (his wife) and I do and what we built, Haisous of and for our team to get this recognition, and just because it's Best Chef Great Lakes, it's for them as well. So, I feel honored, you know?" Dang said.

Julia Momosé is the bartender and creative force behind Kumiko.

"I feel like restaurants and bars are all third spaces for people. And then they're an opportunity for the people that are working there to express themselves. So, I hope that people coming to Kumiko get a sense of Japan outside of sushi and ramen. And they have a space where they can relax a little bit, maybe learn a little bit," Momosé said.

As for those patrons, is it the loyal customers that keep a restaurant open? Or, is it the buzz and continuing to bring in new customers?

"I think it's the loyal patrons," says Andrés Clavero with Galit. "One goal I always set for our team is you have to say 'Welcome back.' Anyone can say 'welcome,' but, what are you going to do to bring them back? We opened in Lincoln Park in a neighborhood for a reason. We wanted to be part of the neighborhood. To get the recognition for what we like to call ourselves as a neighborhood restaurant, it's surreal."