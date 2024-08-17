Chicago 'Latin Restaurant Weeks' celebrates Latino chefs, culture and flavors of the city

Latin Restaurant Weeks is celebrating its fourth year in Chicago driving awareness to local Latino chefs and restaurant owners.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Latin Restaurant Weeks (LRW) is celebrating its fourth year in Chicago, driving awareness to local Latine chefs, restaurant owners, caterers, bakeries and flavors throughout the city.

In partnership with Feed the Soul Foundation, culinary businesses will feature special dishes and menus, highlighting a variety of Latin American/Hispanic flavors - authentic and fusion. More than 30 participants will join the campaign with a primary purpose to increase visibility to one of the largest ethnic groups, which is responsible for Chicago's economic growth.

The "Buen Provecho" campaign - bon appétit - encourages residents and tourists to expand their palate during the two-week event beginning on Friday, August 16 through Friday, August 30 by dining at one of the campaign's participating venues. LRW will bring prominence to the Hispanic/Latin regions represented in the greater Chicago area and serves as a reminder to support local Latine entrepreneurs outside of Hispanic Heritage Month.

For the growing list of Chicago participants, visit: www.latinrestaurantweeks.com