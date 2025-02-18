Chicago leaders speak on undocumented business owners and deportations

A major concern is ensuring workers are not left jobless if the owners are targeted and the business is forced to shut down.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hispanic leaders in Chicago want undocumented business owners to be prepared in case of deportations.

The Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce held a news conference on Tuesday morning.

Officials said business owners must prepare for potential challenges.

To learn more about free legal and financial resources on the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, click here.