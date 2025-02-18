24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago leaders speak on undocumented business owners and deportations

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, February 18, 2025 5:21PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hispanic leaders in Chicago want undocumented business owners to be prepared in case of deportations.

The Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce held a news conference on Tuesday morning.

A major concern is ensuring workers are not left jobless if the owners are targeted and the business is forced to shut down.

Officials said business owners must prepare for potential challenges.

To learn more about free legal and financial resources on the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, click here.

