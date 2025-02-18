Mayor Johnson preps for sanctuary city testimony, seeks state funds for transportation and education

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is looking to Springfield with two open hands at a time when the state is facing a $3 billion deficit.

"The governor has an incredible lift to close this budget gap," Johnson said.

The mayor is hoping there will be money in the budget to help fund transportation, special education and bilingual education in Chicago.

The mayor also counting on more funding to help the CTA, which is facing a fiscal cliff next year, when COVID-19 pandemic aid runs out.

"As many people know, the distribution of resources for the Chicago Transit Authority do not match our economic input, right, so we want to see more equity around there," Johnson said.

SEE ALSO | City council approves Mayor Johnson's latest budget proposal, without property tax hike

State Senate Republicans are talking about different budget priorities.

"It's time to prioritize Illinois taxpayers. Again, we're calling on Governor Pritzker to not increase taxes on Illinois families and businesses," said Deputy Republican Leader State Sen. Sue Rezin.

The mayor says there also needs to be conversations around the personal property replacement tax, money paid to cities from state collected business taxes.

Last year, that was restructured, reducing the payment to Chicago by $169 million.

But Johnson is also preparing for another big conversation, when he testifies on Capitol Hill next month about Chicago's sanctuary city ordinance.

READ MORE | Cracks in a Sanctuary City: How immigration agents are making arrests based on local police data

The law prevents law enforcement from helping U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on immigration matters.

"I always do my homework, right, and we will continue to do that. But here's the most important thing, we are a welcoming city for a reason," Johnson said.

The mayor was asked if he is ready to take center stage in Washington, D.C.

"Here's a good thing, that the people of Chicago will be on center stage. I'm representing the values of Chicago," Johnson said.

Johnson said one lesson that he has learned in dealing with the Donald Trump administration is not to flinch. He says when he testifies before Congress, he will take with him the toughness and grit that Chicago is known for.