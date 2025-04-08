Chicago leading country in 911 assisted bystander CPR events, Illinois Heart Rescue says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is leading the country in 911 assisted bystander CPR, according to the Illinois Heart Rescue.

According to the new report, bystander CPR in Chicago has gone up over 14% between 2021 to 2023.

That includes regular everyday people stepping in to do hand compressions or even administering Narcan when a person is in need.

911 operator Stefanie Velez coached a local family over the phone after their loved one had a heart attack.

The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said her heroic efforts saved the woman's life.

Emergency officials also highlighted the significance of performing CPR as early as possible and how it increases chances of survival.

OEMC said it wants to encourage bystanders to step in regardless of if you are CPR trained or not.

Some of the neighborhoods that have seen the biggest increase in bystander CPR include McKinley Park, Gage Park and North Lawndale.

