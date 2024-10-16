24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago Lighthouse's 3rd annual Rise to Shine Run & Walk returns this weekend

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, October 16, 2024 4:14PM
Chicago Lighthouse's 3rd annual Rise to Shine Run & Walk returns to the Illinois Medical District this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Lighthouse will be hosting its third annual "Rise to Shine Run and Walk" on Sunday.

The event, which starts at 7:30 a.m. in the Illinois Medical District, supports The Chicago Lighthouse and its programs that help people who are blind, visually impaired, disabled and veterans.

The organization allows them to build confidence to learn, work and live independently within the community.

So far, over $93,000 has been raised for the event, which ABC7 Chicago's Val Warner is co-hosting.

To register or support The Chicago Lighthouse, click here.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
