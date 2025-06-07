24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Hit-and-run driver strikes, critically injures man trying to retrieve dog from street in Loop: CPD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, June 7, 2025 10:19AM
CPD looking for hit-and-run driver who critically injured man downtown
A man was critically injured in a Friday night hit-and-run crash in the 0-100 block of South Michigan Avenue in the Loop, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a driver who took off after hitting and critically injuring man in the Loop on Friday night.

CPD said the hit-and-run crash happened in the 0-100 block of South Michigan Avenue around 9:40 p.m.

A 66-year-old man went into the street to grab his dog, and that's when a white sedan struck him, police said.

Police said the driver did not stop and continued driving.

The victim, who was knocked to the ground, suffered head trauma, police said. The Chicago Fire Department treated him and took him to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody, and CPD's Major Accident Unit detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

