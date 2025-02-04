Chicago Lurie Children's Hospital responds to Trump executive order on transgender care

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Lurie Children's Hospital responded to President Trump's executive order on gender-affirming care and his claims they're "reviewing" transgender care for minors.

In a statement, Trump claimed his executive order is already having its "intended effect," forcing hospitals around the country to "downsize or eliminate" gender-affirming care programs.

One of the hospitals cited in Trump's statement was Lurie, which he claimed is "'reviewing' their transgender-related services for minors."

The hospital issued a statement Monday saying, "We are reviewing the recent Executive Orders addressing gender care and assessing any potential impact to the clinical services we offer to our patient-families. Our team will continue to advocate for access to medically necessary care, grounded in science and compassion for the patient-families we are so privileged to serve."

Trump, a Republican, last week signed an executive order that directed agencies to take steps to make sure that hospitals receiving federal research and education grants "end the chemical and surgical mutilation of children." The language in the order - using words such as "maiming," "sterilizing" and "mutilation" - contradicts what is typical for gender-affirming care in the United States.

Gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth is not common but such treatments have been the subject of fierce political debate. Fewer than 1 in 1,000 adolescents in the U.S. with commercial insurance received puberty blockers or hormones during a recent five-year period, according to a new study.

