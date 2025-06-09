Chicago man charged in armed robbery caught on video outside Glenview home: police

Doorbell video captured the Glenview armed robbery of Gregory Poulos and Angie Beltsos outside their Bluestem Lane home.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A 26-year-old Chicago man has been charged in a north suburban armed robbery that was caught on camera in April, police said Monday.

Chicago police arrested Angelo B. Hatter Friday afternoon; he's been charged with armed robbery with a firearm, Glenview police said.

A north suburban couple said armed robbers confronted them as they arrived home from a late dinner April 21.

Doorbell video shows the moment when the suspects pointed guns in the faces of Gregory Poulos and his wife, Angie Beltsos.

"It was surreal, to be honest. You don't know what to think. You sort of freeze," Poulos said.

Two of the couple's children were in the home at the time, unaware of what was unfolding outside of the door.

"Thank God they didn't open the door in the midst of that, because, you don't know if that would've startled them to react differently," Beltsos said.

It happened in front of the couple's home of 20 years just after 10 p.m. on Bluestem Lane in The Glen subdivision of Glenview.

"You are in the place that you're supposed to be safe. Right in your front lawn in front of your door, and instead, you have a gun pointed at you, times three, and your life can be taken," Beltsos said.

That's when, police said, three suspects, armed with guns, hopped out of a Jaguar SUV, demanding the couple's belongings.

In the video, you can hear Poulos immediately complying.

"You got it! Sure! Take it! Take it! Take everything!" Poulos said.

"And, that's what I kept saying, and we just kept taking things off and throwing it at them, handing them, throwing them at them, whatever," Poulos continued. "My father always said, 'Personal items are irrelevant. Just give them want they want.' And that's what I kept saying, and we just kept taking things off and throwing it at them, handing them, throwing them at them. Whatever."

The robbers got away with some clothing and jewelry, including Poulos' wedding band.

"We were then told, 'Lie down on your stomachs,' guns pointed at us. Like, I thought, 'Oh, my gosh, is this how it's going to end?'" Beltsos said.

The husband and wife spoke with ABC7 Chicago in their driveway, where the ambush happened.

"Anywhere in this city, anywhere in this country we should be safe in our homes," Beltsos said.

Poulos, a Navy veteran, credited his time in the military for his ability to remain calm, and is hoping this incident serves as a lesson for his family and others to stay vigilant.

"Whether you are churning inside or not, you have to remain calm on the outside, and you have to be very deliberate in what you do," Poulos said. "And I do, I credit the Navy for really helping me with that, and we're here today."

Police said they later found the getaway SUV abandoned in the 4300-block of Federal Street in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

The suspects were described as male, wearing black face coverings and dark clothing.

The couple is thankful that their lives were spared.

"What we really want is a deterrent for others to say that this is not worth doing," Poulos said.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is currently holding Hatter in custody. He's next due in court Tuesday, police said.

Glenview police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.

