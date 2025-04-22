Couple robbed at gunpoint outside Glenview home, police say

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A couple was robbed at gunpoint outside their home in the north suburbs, police said.

The crime happened at about 10 p.m. in the 1700-block of Bluestem Lane, Glenview police said.

A man and a woman were returning home when they were approached by three men.

The men pulled out guns and demanded the victim's things.

Both victims have their belongings to the suspects.

The suspects drove off in the victim's Jaguar SUV.

The vehicle was later found unoccupied near Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood at Federal Street and 43rd Street, police said.

Nobody was injured.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call police.