Body of 18-year-old woman found in freezer of Brandon Sanders, charged in 2023 stabbing of HVAC contractor on rooftop, police say

West Rogers Park man charged in multiple deaths now accused of child sex trafficking

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man charged in multiple deaths is now accused of child sex trafficking.

The video in the player above is from a previous report from 2023.

Police said West Rogers Park resident Brandon Sanders stabbed an HVAC contractor, Rasim Katanic, to death on top of a building in 2023. While investigating that case, they said they found the body of a 18-year-old woman, Iman Al-Sarraj, in Sanders' freezer.

At the time, there were concerns Sanders might be a serial offender linked to cases in other states.

Now, a federal indictment is charging Sanders with three counts of sex trafficking, including one count of trafficking a minor.

Sanders is expected in court on the new charges later this month.

No further information was immediately available.