West Rogers Park man charged in multiple deaths now accused of child sex trafficking

Body of 18-year-old woman found in freezer of Brandon Sanders, charged in 2023 stabbing of HVAC contractor on rooftop, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, March 7, 2025 2:57AM
Body found in freezer belonging to man charged in deadly stabbing: CPD
A body found in a freezer belonging to Brandon Sanders, a West Rogers Park man charged in the murder of Rasim Katanic, was ID'd as Iman Al-Sarraj.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man charged in multiple deaths is now accused of child sex trafficking.

Police said West Rogers Park resident Brandon Sanders stabbed an HVAC contractor, Rasim Katanic, to death on top of a building in 2023. While investigating that case, they said they found the body of a 18-year-old woman, Iman Al-Sarraj, in Sanders' freezer.

At the time, there were concerns Sanders might be a serial offender linked to cases in other states.

Now, a federal indictment is charging Sanders with three counts of sex trafficking, including one count of trafficking a minor.

Sanders is expected in court on the new charges later this month.

No further information was immediately available.

