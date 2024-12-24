Chicago man Hilton Keller released from prison 33 years after wrongful murder conviction

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man is being released from prison more than 30 years after he was wrongfully convicted of murder.

Hilton Keller has been in prison for the armed robbery and murder of music and game store owner Ollie Jones on May 19, 1991.

Keller's attorney said there is overwhelming evidence tat another man, who has since died, committed the murder, and that prosecutors ignored exculpatory evidence and also violated their duty to turn exculpatory evidence over to Keller's defense.

Keller will be released from prison Monday night.

