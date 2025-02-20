Chicago man has 1996 murder conviction vacated after serving nearly 30 years in prison

Chicago man Robert Johnson had his conviction in the 1996 murder of Eddie Binion vacated this week after he served nearly 30 years in prison.

Robert Johnson was expected to be released from prison Thursday afternoon.

ABC7 saw his family in court Thursday as they could barely contain their excitement after hearing the news, and it's something they said is more than 28 years overdue.

"He's free at least ... free at last, God almighty," Johnson's aunt Patricia Lee said.

Johnson's family thought this day would never come.

The now 43-year-old man is set to be released from prison after being wrongfully convicted of murder when he was just 16.

"I tried everything I could, but he was just caught in the system, and I'm just so happy that somebody... got help for my nephew," Johnson's aunt Angela Robinson said.

The work of the Exoneration Project over the last couple of years led to Wednesday's decision of vacating Johnson's conviction in the 1996 murder of Eddie Binion.

On Thursday, the state chose not to file a petition to keep Johnson in jail as they mull the possibility of a retrial.

"The entire state's case relied on the testimony of one of Mr. Johnson's co defendants who was a juvenile at the time, and had allegedly been coerced to sign a statement implicating Mr. Johnson," said Megan Richardson, staff attorney at the Exoneration Project.

Richardson said witnesses have come forward implicating another person in this murder, but said that person has passed away.

Meanwhile, Johnson's family is overwhelmed with emotion as they finally bring their loved one home, while trying to make up for decades of lost time.

"He missed out on a lifetime of experiences that he can never regain again... he can never get that time back," Johnson's aunt Cynthia Booker said. "It's going to be exhilarating to actually see and touch him in real time."

On March 13 the state will decide if it wants to retry the case, but Johnson's attorneys are optimistic that there is not enough evidence to do so.

Robert's family says they are going take him to Cheesecake Factory Thursday so he can have anything he wants.